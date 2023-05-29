Tax पेयर्स के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर, व‍ित्‍त मंत्री ने मान ली यह बात तो आपकी हो जाएगी बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले
Tax पेयर्स के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर, व‍ित्‍त मंत्री ने मान ली यह बात तो आपकी हो जाएगी बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले

Direct Tax Collection: अर्थशास्त्री सुरजीत भल्ला के सुझाव को यद‍ि व‍ित्‍त मंत्री न‍िर्मला सीतारमण ने मान ल‍िया तो यह टैक्‍स पेयर्स की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले हो जाएगी. मशहूर अर्थशास्त्री सुरजीत भल्ला ने कहा क‍ि भारत दुनिया का सबसे अमीर देश नहीं है.

May 29, 2023

Tax पेयर्स के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर, व‍ित्‍त मंत्री ने मान ली यह बात तो आपकी हो जाएगी बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले

Income Tax Collection: अगर आप भी हर साल इनकम टैक्‍स पे (Income Tax Pay) करते हैं तो यह खबर आपको खुश कर सकती है. जी हां, जानेमाने अर्थशास्त्री सुरजीत भल्ला के सुझाव को यद‍ि व‍ित्‍त मंत्री न‍िर्मला सीतारमण ने मान ल‍िया तो यह टैक्‍स पेयर्स की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले हो जाएगी. मशहूर अर्थशास्त्री सुरजीत भल्ला ने कहा क‍ि भारत दुनिया का सबसे अमीर देश नहीं है, लेक‍िन यहां टैक्‍स कलेक्‍शन काफी ज्‍यादा है और ऐसे में इनकम टैक्‍स की दर को मौजूदा करीब 40 प्रतिशत से घटाकर 25 प्रतिशत किया जाना चाहिए.

