TATA Group ने रच दिया इतिहास, रिलायंस-अडानी सबको पछाड़ दुनिया की टॉप-20 कंपनियों की लिस्ट में हुई शामिल
TATA Group ने रच दिया इतिहास, रिलायंस-अडानी सबको पछाड़ दुनिया की टॉप-20 कंपनियों की लिस्ट में हुई शामिल

Tata Group Update: देश की दिग्गज कंपनी टाटा (Tata Company) ने अपने नाम एक और बड़ा खिताब हासिल कर लिया है. दुनिया की मोस्ट इनोवेटिव-50 कंपनियों की लिस्ट (Most Innovative Companies) में टाटा को 20वां स्थान मिला है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

TATA Group ने रच दिया इतिहास, रिलायंस-अडानी सबको पछाड़ दुनिया की टॉप-20 कंपनियों की लिस्ट में हुई शामिल

Tata Group: देश की दिग्गज कंपनी टाटा (Tata Company) ने अपने नाम एक और बड़ा खिताब हासिल कर लिया है. दुनिया की मोस्ट इनोवेटिव-50 कंपनियों की लिस्ट (Most Innovative Companies) में टाटा को 20वां स्थान मिला है. इस लिस्ट में शामिल होने वाली टाटा एकमात्र इंडियन कंपनी है. इसके अलावा किसी अन्य भारतीय कंपनी को इस लिस्ट में जगह नहीं मिली है. बोस्टन कंसल्टिंग ग्रुप की Most Innovative Companies 2023 की लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई है. इस लिस्ट में कंपनियों की परफॉर्मेंस को देखते हुए उन्हें जगह दी गई है. 

