Share Market: अब ये चीज तय करेगी शेयर बाजार का भविष्य, एक्सपर्ट ने जारी की ये बड़ी चेतावनी
topStories1hindi1742935
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Share Market: अब ये चीज तय करेगी शेयर बाजार का भविष्य, एक्सपर्ट ने जारी की ये बड़ी चेतावनी

Share Market Update: शेयर बाजार विश्लेषकों का कहना है कि अमेरिकी केंद्रीय बैंक फेडरल रिजर्व ने ब्याज दरों में बढ़ोतरी नहीं की है, जिससे स्थानीय बाजार की धारणा मजबूत हुई. इसके अलावा सकारात्मक वैश्विक संकेतों तथा विदेशी कोषों के प्रवाह से भी बाजार को मदद मिली. ऐसे में अब ये फैक्टर मजबूत हो गया है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Share Market: अब ये चीज तय करेगी शेयर बाजार का भविष्य, एक्सपर्ट ने जारी की ये बड़ी चेतावनी

Share Market Warning: देश के शेयर बाजार के हाल को लेकर इकॉनमी (Economy) के जानकारों ने बड़ी चेतावनी जारी की है. जिसके बाद कहा गया है कि सोमवार से शुरू हो रहे सप्ताह में शेयर बाजारों की दिशा इस सप्ताह काफी हद तक वैश्विक शेयर बाजारों के रुख, विदेशी कोषों की कारोबारी गतिविधियों और मानसून की प्रगति पर निर्भर करेगी. इसके अलावा निवेशकों की निगाह रुपये के उतार-चढ़ाव और कच्चे तेल की कीमतों पर भी रहेगी. गौरतलब है कि शुक्रवार को बीएसई (BSE) का 30 शेयरों वाला सेंसेक्स और नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी अपने सर्वकालिक उच्चस्तर पर बंद हुए थे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच