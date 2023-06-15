Vande Bharat Train को लेकर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, लोगों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले
Vande Bharat Train को लेकर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, लोगों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले

Vande Bharat Train in India: वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस भारतीय रेलवे की आधुनिक ट्रेनों में से एक है. इसे सेमी-हाई स्पीड ट्रेन माना जाता है, जो भारत की दूसरी सबसे तेज ट्रेन है, पहली गतिमान एक्सप्रेस है. वंदे भारत का उद्घाटन भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 2019 में किया था.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Vande Bharat: देश में वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की काफी चर्चा है. वंदे भारत ट्रेन के आने से लोगों का ट्रेन से सफर काफी आरामदायक हो चुका है. वहीं अब वंदे भारत ट्रेन को लेकर अहम जानकारी सामने आई है. जिसे जानकर लोगों की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहा. दरअसल, टीटागढ़ रेल सिस्टम्स लिमिटेड (टीआरएसएल) और सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की भारत हेवी इलेक्ट्रिकल्स लिमिटेड (बीएचईएल) के गठजोड़ को भारतीय रेलवे से 80 वंदे भारत स्लीपर ट्रेन के विनिर्माण का ठेका मिला है.

