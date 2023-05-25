Vande Bharat Train: इस पहाड़ी राज्य को आज मिलने जा रही है पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन, 4.30 घंटे में पहुंचा देगी दिल्ली; जानें पूरी डिटेल
Vande Bharat Train: इस पहाड़ी राज्य को आज मिलने जा रही है पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन, 4.30 घंटे में पहुंचा देगी दिल्ली; जानें पूरी डिटेल

New Vande Bharat Express: देश में वंदे भारत ट्रेनों का नेटवर्क लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी आज पहाड़ी राज्य को वंदे भारत ट्रेन की सौगात देने जा रहे हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:47 AM IST

Vande Bharat Train: इस पहाड़ी राज्य को आज मिलने जा रही है पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन, 4.30 घंटे में पहुंचा देगी दिल्ली; जानें पूरी डिटेल

Dehradun Delhi Vande Bharat Express: देश अब विकास की दिशा में तेजी से आगे दौड़ रहा है. रेलवे का कायापलट करना भी इसी अभियान का एक हिस्सा है. देश में ट्रेन के एक नए युग का आरंभ करते हुए वंदे भारत सीरीज की ट्रेनों का नेटवर्क खड़ा किया जा रहा है. आज गुरुवार को पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी वर्चुअल तरीके से एक और वंदे भारत ट्रेन का उद्घाटन करने जा रहे हैं. 

