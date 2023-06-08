Masked Aadhaar Card: क्या इस आधार कार्ड के बारे में जानते हैं आप? कर सकते हैं ये काम
Masked Aadhaar Card: क्या इस आधार कार्ड के बारे में जानते हैं आप? कर सकते हैं ये काम

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

Masked Aadhaar Card: क्या इस आधार कार्ड के बारे में जानते हैं आप? कर सकते हैं ये काम

Masked Aadhaar Card: मास्क्ड आधार एक ऐसी सुविधा है जिसे भारतीय विशिष्ट पहचान प्राधिकरण (यूआईडीएआई) के जरिए गोपनीयता बढ़ाने और आधार जानकारी के जोखिम को प्रतिबंधित करने के लिए पेश किया गया है. एक मास्क्ड आधार में, आधार संख्या के कुछ अंक छिपे होते हैं, जबकि महत्वपूर्ण जनसांख्यिकीय विवरण जैसे नाम, फोटोग्राफ और क्यूआर कोड दिखाई देते हैं. आधार एक 12 अंकों की विशिष्ट पहचान संख्या है जो यूआईडीएआई के जरिए उनके बायोमेट्रिक और जनसांख्यिकीय डेटा के आधार पर जारी किया जाता है.

