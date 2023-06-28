BPSC 69th Prelims: बिहार 69वीं संयुक्त प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, जानिए कितनी रिक्तियों के लिए मांगे आवेदन
BPSC 69th Prelims: बिहार 69वीं संयुक्त प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, जानिए कितनी रिक्तियों के लिए मांगे आवेदन

BPSC 69th Prelims 2023: बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग ने 69वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है. आवेदन प्रक्रिया 15 जुलाई से शुरू की जाएगी. अन्य डिटेल्स यहां चेक करें...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

BPSC 69th Prelims: बिहार 69वीं संयुक्त प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, जानिए कितनी रिक्तियों के लिए मांगे आवेदन

BPSC 69th Prelims 2023 Notification Out: बिहार पीसीएस परीक्षा की तैयारी में जुटे अभ्यर्थियों के लिए बहुत जरूरी खबर है. बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग ने मंगलवार, 27 जून 2023 को बीपीएससी 69वीं प्रारंभिक प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा के लिए नोटिफिकेशन रिलीज कर दिया है.बिहार सरकार के सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग और अन्य विभिन्न विभागों की सेवाओं/संवर्गों के लिए निकले रिक्त पदों पर एक साथ भर्ती के लिए बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग ने की ओर से 69वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा आयोजित की जानी है. 

