ICAI: आईसीएआई ने किए अहम बदलाव! अब तीन नहीं दो साल की होगी सीए बनने के लिए आर्टिकलशिप
topStories1hindi1754798
Hindi Newsकरियर

ICAI: आईसीएआई ने किए अहम बदलाव! अब तीन नहीं दो साल की होगी सीए बनने के लिए आर्टिकलशिप

CA Articleship: आईएसीएआई ने एक नई योजना तैयार की है. नए प्लान के तहत इंटरमीडिएट और फाइनल लेवल पर प्रत्येक विषय में 30 अंकों के लिए केस आधारित बहु विकल्पीय प्रश्नों के जरिए मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा

 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

ICAI: आईसीएआई ने किए अहम बदलाव! अब तीन नहीं दो साल की होगी सीए बनने के लिए आर्टिकलशिप

ICAI Reduced Articleship Period: चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स बनने के लिए तैयारी में लगे युवाओं के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है. इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया (ICAI) ने  चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स (Chartered Accountants) के लिए एजुकेशन और ट्रेनिंग की एक नई योजना तैयार करते हुए बड़ा फैसला लिया है. इसके तहत फाइनल एग्जाम से पहले होने वाली आर्टिकलशिप की ड्यूरेशन को तीन साल से कर करके दो साल कर दिया गया है. यह योजना एक जुलाई 2023 से पूरे देश में लागू हो जाएगी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस