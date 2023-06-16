Teacher Recruitment 2023: शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 1.7 लाख पदों पर होनी है भर्ती
Teacher Recruitment 2023: शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 1.7 लाख पदों पर होनी है भर्ती

Sarkari Naukri Teacher Recruitment 2023: बीपीएससी ने शिक्षक पदों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है. 1.70 लाख पदों पर आवेदन करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक नीचे दिया गया है.

Teacher Recruitment 2023: शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 1.7 लाख पदों पर होनी है भर्ती

Teacher Vacancy in 2023-24: बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग ने बीपीएससी शिक्षक भर्ती 2023 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है. जो उम्मीदवार शिक्षक पदों के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, वे इसे बीपीएससी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bpsc.bih.nic.in के माध्यम से कर सकते हैं. लिंक बीपीएससी की ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in पर भी उपलब्ध है.

