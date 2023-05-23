UPSC Topper: बीटेक के बाद की नौकरी, जॉब के साथ रोजाना 10 घंटे की पढ़ाई; ऐसे पास की UPSC परीक्षा
UPSC Topper: बीटेक के बाद की नौकरी, जॉब के साथ रोजाना 10 घंटे की पढ़ाई; ऐसे पास की UPSC परीक्षा

UPSC Topper Rochika Garg Success Story: मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन की रहने वाली रोचिका गर्ग (UPSC Topper Rochika Garg) ने भी कमाल किया है और अपने तीसरे प्रयास में 174वीं रैंक हासिल किया है.

May 23, 2023

UPSC Topper: बीटेक के बाद की नौकरी, जॉब के साथ रोजाना 10 घंटे की पढ़ाई; ऐसे पास की UPSC परीक्षा

UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) ने सिविल सर्विस एग्जाम 2022 का फाइनल रिजल्ट (CSE 2022 Result) घोषित कर दिया है और दिल्ली की रहने वाली इशिता किशोर ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया है. इस बीच मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन की रहने वाली रोचिका गर्ग (UPSC Topper Rochika Garg) ने भी कमाल किया है और अपने तीसरे प्रयास में 174वीं रैंक हासिल किया है. इसके बाद रोचिका को रेवेन्यू सर्विस मिल सकती है और वो इनकम टैक्स कमिश्नर या जीएसटी कमिश्नर बन सकती हैं. रोचिका की सफलता पर उनके माता-पिता काफी खुश है और उनका कहना है कि यह सपना पूरे होने जैसा है.

