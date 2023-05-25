जिस जेठालाल के रोल को ठुकरा चुके थे Dilip Joshi, उसी के लिए मिल चुके 15 अवॉर्ड
Dilip Joshi Career: दिलीप जोशी तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा से जुड़े तो उनकी किस्मत पलट गई. आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि जेठालाल के किरदार के लिए उन्होंने अब तक कुल 15 अवॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए हैं. 

May 25, 2023

Dilip Joshi Struggle: दिलीप जोशी (Dilip Joshi) ने साल दर साल छोटे पर्दे यानी टेलीविज़न पर अपनी पकड़ मजबूत की है. तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) में जेठालाल चंपकलाल गाड़ा का किरदार निभाकर वह दर्शकों के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय हो चुके हैं. उनकी जबरदस्त कॉमिक टाइमिंग और फनी लाइनर्स के चलते ये शो पिछले 15 सालों में टीआरपी में टॉप 5 पर रहा है.लेकिन दिलीप जोशी के लिए इस मुकाम तक पहुंचना आसान नहीं रहा. कई सालों के संघर्ष की वजह से वो आज इस सफलता को हासिल कर पाए हैं.

