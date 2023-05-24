Daily GK Quiz: क्या आप जानते हैं भारत में कौन सी नदी उल्टी दिशा में बहती है?
Daily GK Quiz: क्या आप जानते हैं भारत में कौन सी नदी उल्टी दिशा में बहती है?

Daily Static GK Quiz in Hindi: जो उम्मीदवार सरकारी नौकरी व किसी भी कॉम्पिटीटिव एग्जाम की तैयारी कर रहे हैं, वे नीचे दिए गए स्टेटिक जीके के सवालों के जरिए परीक्षा में पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्नों की तैयारी कर सकते हैं.

May 24, 2023

Daily GK Quiz: क्या आप जानते हैं भारत में कौन सी नदी उल्टी दिशा में बहती है?

Daily Static GK Quiz in Hindi: हम सभी जानते हैं कि देश भर में आयोजित होने वाली सभी प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में स्टेटिक जीके (Static GK) के प्रश्न पूछे जाते हैं. परीक्षा चाहे कक्षा 12वीं के आधार पर होने वाली SSC CHSL की हो या देश की सबसे कठिन यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा हो, सभी परीक्षाओं में स्टेटिक जीके के प्रश्नों का अपना ही महत्व है. इन्हीं प्रश्नों के आधार पर उम्मीदवारों का सेलेक्शन भी तय होता है. ऐसे में हम उन सभी उम्मीदवारों के लिए स्टेटिक जीके से जुड़े महत्वपूर्ण प्रश्न लेकर आए हैं, जो किसी भी कॉम्पिटीटिव एग्जाम व सरकारी नौकरी की परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहे हैं. आप इन प्रश्नों का सही जवाब देकर SSC व UPSC जैसी कठिन परीक्षाओं की तैयारी आसानी से कर सकेंगे.

