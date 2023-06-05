इन 8 किताबों को पढ़े बिना आप नहीं बन सकते IAS, देखें क्या आपके पास हैं ये किताबें
इन 8 किताबों को पढ़े बिना आप नहीं बन सकते IAS, देखें क्या आपके पास हैं ये किताबें

Important Book for UPSC: अगर आप भूगोल विषय को सही ढंग से पढ़ना चाहते हैं, तो गोह चेंग लेओंग की लिखी हुई बुक सर्टिफिकेट फिजिकल एंड ह्यूमन जियोग्राफी सबसे बेस्ट किताबों में से एक है. 

Important Book for UPSC: अगर आप भी यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे हैं, तो आपको यह बात जरूर पता होनी चाहिए कि कुछ ऐसी महत्वपूर्ण किताबे हैं, जिन्हें पढ़े बिना आप यूपीएससी क्लियर कर IAS नहीं बन सकते. इसलिए आज हम आपको ऐसी 8 किताबों के बारे में बताएंगे, जो हर यूपीएससी उम्मीदवार के पास होनी चाहिए.

