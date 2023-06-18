NEET 2023: गंगा आरती करने वाले विभू  उपाध्याय ने पहले ही अटेंप्ट में क्लियर किया नीट
NEET 2023: गंगा आरती करने वाले विभू  उपाध्याय ने पहले ही अटेंप्ट में क्लियर किया नीट

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test: उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले के रहने वाले विभू ने मीडिया से बातचीत में बताया कि वह हमेशा से डॉक्टर बनना चाहता था और 9वीं क्लास में परीक्षा की तैयारी करने लगा था.

Jun 18, 2023

Vibhu Upadhyay: बदायूं, उत्तर प्रदेश के एक 17 साल के लड़के विभू उपाध्याय ने राष्ट्रीय पात्रता सह प्रवेश परीक्षा (NEET) परीक्षा में 720 में से 662 नंबर प्राप्त किए हैं. वह अपनी सफलता का क्रेडिट अपनी कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पण को देते हैं. गंगा आरती के अपने नियमित प्रदर्शन के रूप में. उपाध्याय की कहानी उन सभी के लिए प्रेरणा है जो अपने लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं. यह दर्शाता है कि कड़ी मेहनत, समर्पण और विश्वास आपको किसी भी बाधा को दूर करने में मदद कर सकता है.

