Famous Actor: 83 की उम्र में फेमस एक्टर बने चौथी बार पिता, 53 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड ने दिया बेटे को जन्म
Famous Actor: 83 की उम्र में फेमस एक्टर बने चौथी बार पिता, 53 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड ने दिया बेटे को जन्म

  Al Pacino Baby: हॉलीवुड एक्टर अल पचीनो 83 की उम्र में चौथी बार पिता बन गए हैं. अल पचीनो की 29 साल की गर्लफ्रेंड नूर अल्फल्लाह (Noor Alfallah) ने बेटे को जन्म दिया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Famous Actor: 83 की उम्र में फेमस एक्टर बने चौथी बार पिता, 53 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड ने दिया बेटे को जन्म

Al Pacino Baby Boy with Noor Alfallah: हॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टर अल पचीनो (Al Pacino) के घर चौथी बार किलकारियां गूंज उठी हैं. अल पचीनो 83 साल की उम्र में चौथी बार पिता बन गए हैं. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो अल पचीनो (Al Pacino Girlfriend) की 29 साल की गर्लफ्रेंड नूर अल्फल्लाह (Noor Alfallah) ने हाल ही में बेटे को जन्म दिया है और कपल ने अपने न्यू बॉर्न बेबी का नाम रोमन पचीनो रखा है. गॉडफादर फेम दिग्गज स्टार अल पचीनो (Al Pacino Baby) पहले भी तीन बच्चों के पिता हैं. 

