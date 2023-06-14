Alaya F Video: अलाया एफ का वीडियो देखकर लोग बोले, ‘साड़ी का तो मजाक बना कर रख दिया...’
topStories1hindi1737779
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Alaya F Video: अलाया एफ का वीडियो देखकर लोग बोले, ‘साड़ी का तो मजाक बना कर रख दिया...’

Alaya F Pics: चारों तरफ कैमरों और सोशल मीडिया के दौर में सेलेब्रिटी लगातार लोगों की नजरों में रहते हैं. अच्छा करते हैं तो तारीफ होती है मगर जरा गड़बड़ हुई तो कड़ी आलोचना भी होती है. खुद को फिल्मों में जमाने की कोशिश कर रहीं बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस अलाया एफ हाल में साड़ी पहने नजर आईं, लेकिन तभी कुछ ऐसा हो गया कि...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Alaya F Video: अलाया एफ का वीडियो देखकर लोग बोले, ‘साड़ी का तो मजाक बना कर रख दिया...’

Alaya F In Saree: अपने बोल्ड फैशन से अक्सर लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित करने वाली अभिनेत्री अलाया एफ की तस्वीरें इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया में सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं. ड्रेस डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा के द्वारा तैयार ब्लैक साड़ी और बिकिनी ब्लाउज में अलाया इन तस्वीरों में खूबसूरत लग रही हैं. लेकिन तस्वीरों के साथ इसी ड्रेस में अलाया का एक वीडियो भी चर्चा में है. जो बीते रविवार (11 जून) का है. अलाया इस ड्रेस में मुंबई में निर्माता मधु मंटेना और इरा त्रिवेदी के शादी के रिसेप्शन में पहुंची थीं. इस रिसेप्शन में बॉलीवुड के तमाम चर्चित सितारे पहुंचे थे. लेकिन इस दौरान जिस तरह से अलाया ने पैपराजी के सामने साड़ी को संभालते हुए पोज किया, वह अब लोगों के निशाने पर है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज