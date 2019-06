इस एक्ट्रेस ने बच्चों को बताया 'बदलाव का दूत', इंटरनेशनल ह्यूमन राईट्स समिट में कही ये बात

Thankyou to @outlookindia for the article this morning: “Actress Sheena Chohan of "Ant Story" fame has been vouching for the inclusion of human rights education in schools to make every child an agent for change. Chohan joined hands with the Youth for Human Rights International, a non-profit organization, to teach the youths about human rights. She endorses the inclusion of United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights -- a historic document on human rights -- as a school subject. "If we can educate every child about human rights, they too can be ambassadors for change," she said.” Link in bio to see the full article #humanrights #knowyourrights #education #therighttoeducation

