Hrithik Roshan: ऋतिक ने छोड़ी ये पांच फिल्में, तो चमकी दूसरों की किस्मत; पब्लिक ने बनाया ब्लॉकबस्टर

Hrithik Roshan Films: ऋतिक रोशन बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) की पहली कतार के सितारों में शामिल हैं. उन्हें यह दर्जा अपनी पहली ही फिल्म से हासिल हुआ. कृष सीरीज की फिल्मों के साथ उन्होंने अपनी एक खास जगह बनाई. लेकिन यह भी सच है कि उन्होंने कुछ ऐसी फिल्मों को इंकार किया, जिसे लोगों ने खूब प्यार दिया...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan Movies: ऋतिक रोशन उन ऐक्टरों में शामिल हैं, जिनकी बहुत डिमांड है. दो दशक से अधिक के करियर में उन्होंने कहो ना... प्यार है (Kaho Na… Pyar Hai) से लेकर जोधा अकबर (Jodha Akbar) और सुपर 30 (Super 30) जैसी फिल्में दी हैं. कृष सीरीज की फिल्मों में वह बॉलीवुड के सबसे बड़े सुपर हीरो बनकर उभरे. भले ही ऋतिक की फिल्मोग्राफी (Hrithik Roshan Filmography) हिंदी सिनेमा की कुछ सबसे बड़ी हिट फिल्में हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने कई ऐसे प्रस्तावों को भी ठुकराया, जो उनके करियर को और शानदार बना सकते थे. उन्होंने कई फिल्में छोड़ दीं, जिन्होंने दूसरे एक्टरों की किस्मत बदल दी. एक नजर ऐसी पांच फिल्मों पर

