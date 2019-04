Zee Tv के शो 'कुमकुम भाग्य' ने पूरे किए 5 साल, लीड एक्टर शबीर ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट

Here’s celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language , a big #thankyou to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given #kumkumbhagya , for always keeping it at the top ,no matter where it aired , and what language , We , as a team , are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade (thats a biggie ) and we really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come ! P.s. To the best team ever !!! It really all comes together because of each and every one of them ! #5yearsofkkb #abhipragya #gratitude #happybirthday #bestfansever #balajitelefilms #bestshowever #iconic #zeetv #indiantelevision

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Apr 15, 2019 at 12:48am PDT