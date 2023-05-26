Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

Manoj Bajpayee Latest News: मनोज बाजपेयी ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में ये मजेदार किस्सा शेयर किया है जहां उन्होंने बताया कि एक बार वो गर्ल्स बाथरूम में गए लेकिन वहां से निकलना उनके लिए मुश्किल हो गया था.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

Manoj Bajpayee Interview: मनोज बाजयेपी माटी के कलाकार है जो जमीन से उठे और एक्टिंग के फलक पर सालों से चमक रहे हैं. यही वजह है कि इनसे जुड़े किस्से लोग बड़े चाव से सुनते हैं. हाल ही में उनसे जुड़ा एक और किस्सा एक इंटरव्यू में सुनने को मिला जिसके मुताबिक वो एक बार गर्ल्स कॉलेज के बाथरूम में तकरीबन 1 घंटे तक बंद रहे थे. आखिर ये कब हुआ कैसे चलिए बताते हैं आपको.

