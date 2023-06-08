Rumours : Prince Narula ने Roadies को लेकर कह दी ये बात, Rhea और Gulati कर लेंगे पीछे कदम?
Roadies Season 19 :  MTV Roadies 19 का नया दौर शुरु हो चुका है. हाल फिलहाल इस शो को लेकर काफी गरमा-गरमी बनी हुई है. ऐसी बातें हो रही है कि टीम लीडरर्स की आपस तालमेल सही नहीं बैठ पा रहा है. जिस कारण शो का माहौल खराब हो रहा है. 

 

Roadies Gang Leaders Fight: MTV Roadies 19 का नया दौर शुरु हो चुका है. जहां एक तरफ शो में एक्स विनर और टीम लीडर प्रिंस नरूला, गौतम गुलाटी और रिया चक्रवर्ती बतौर टीम लीडर नजर आ रहे हैं. वहीं दूसरी तरफ रनविजय सिंह की जगह सोनू सूद शो को होस्ट कर रहे हैं. हाल फिलहाल इस शो को लेकर काफी गरमा-गरमी बनी हुई है. ऐसी बातें हो रही है कि टीम लीडरर्स की आपस तालमेल सही नहीं बैठ पा रहा है. जिस कारण शो का माहौल खराब हो रहा है. 

