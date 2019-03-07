PHOTO: सोनाली बेंद्रे ने जीती कैंसर की जंग, बाल्ड लुक के साथ शेयर किया इमोशनल मैसेज

नई दिल्ली : कैंसर एक ऐस जानलेवा बीमारी है जिसका सही समय पर इलाज संभव है लेकिन इस दौरान होने वाला ट्रीटमेंट किसी का भी मनोबल तोड़ देने के लिए काफी है. सोनाली बेंद्रे बॉलीवुड की ऐसी पावरफुल एक्ट्रेस हैं जिन्होनें कैंसर को मात देकर दमदार वापसी की है. सोनाली बेंद्रे ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर अपनी बाल्ड लुक फोटो के साथ एक इमोशनल मैसेज भी फैंस के साथ शेयर किया है. इस फोटो में सोनाली की सर्जरी का तकरीबन 20 इंच का मार्क भी दिख रहा है.
सोनाली ने अपनी ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि मेरा बाल्ड लुक, नो मेकअप और एक बड़ा सा मार्क वोग के लिए कोई नॉर्म होगा. लेकिन मेरी लिए ये बहुत नॉर्मल है और अब मेरी जिंदगी का हिस्सा है. मैं बिना हिचके कह सकती हूं कि ये मेरे लिए एक इनसिक्योरिटी की वजह भी है लेकिन इन दोनों लेडीज ने मेरे सारे सवालों को क्लीयर कर दिया. और मैं कैमरा के सामने आने के लिए तैयार हो गई. मेरा एक नया अवतार.
PHOTO : कैंसर को मात देने के बाद काम पर लौटीं सोनाली बेंद्रे, शेयर किया इमोशनल पोस्ट
The idea was almost preposterous. An almost bald head, barely any make-up and a huge scar was not the norm for @vogue. But, I guess that's my new normal. Of course I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities - but a candid conversation with the lovely ladies @priya_tanna and @anaitashroffadajania cleared my doubts. And before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality. The icing on the cake was the fact that I needed one-third of the time for hair and make-up. So I closed my eyes and jumped into it, full throttle, and this is the result. Thank you, @meghamahindru for telling my story; and thank you @ridburman for understanding my story and saying it so beautifully through your lens. If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating. Click on the link in the bio to read the full article! #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime
बता दें कि सोनाली बेंद्रे को हाई-ग्रेड कैंसर हुआ था. इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए अपने फैंस को दी थी. जब से लोगों को सोनाली के हाई-ग्रेड मेटास्टेसिस कैंसर के बारे में जानकारी हुई है, तब से लोगों के बीच यह जानने की उत्सुकता बढ़ गई है कि आखिर हाई-ग्रेड मेटास्टेसिस कैंसर होता क्या है?
In an ever changing world, it's difficult for mothers to keep abreast about everything. The one way to better prepare ourselves is to learn from each other's struggles. I believe these experiences are crucial. Sharing it with other moms is not only a quickfire way to keep updated but also to share your struggles with those who understand what you're going through. We received a ton of stories from mothers all over the country. While some reiterated the importance of some 'me time', others spoke about the pressure of having to 'know it all'. But the one common sentiment was that, parenting is a collective effort. A mother should be able to say #MujheSabNahiPata / #IDidntKnow without feeling guilty. So to get more mothers involved in this dialogue, I spoke to some tough moms who accepted that they didn't know it all and bravely shared their stories. You too can inspire other moms to speak. So don't be afraid to share or to ask... because honestly Mujhe Sab Nahi Pata. @allout
आसान शब्दों में आपको बताएं तो मेटास्टेसिस कैंसर का वह स्टेज है, जिसमें शरीर के जिस हिस्से में कैंसर हुआ है, वहां से कैंसर के सेल्स टूटकर खून या पस के जरिए शरीर के अन्य अंगों तक फैल जाये तो उसे कैंसर का मेटास्टेसिस या हाई स्टेज कैंसर कहा जाता है. फिलहाल सोनाली रिकवरी करके भारत वापसी कर चुकी हैं. इतना ही नहीं ये एक्ट्रेस की जिंदादिली है कि वो काम पर भी वापसी कर चुकी हैं. सोनाली को एक बार फिर से पर्दे पर देखना उनके फैंस के लिए किसी खुशखबरी से कम नहीं है.