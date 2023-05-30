Ayesha Takia Look Changed: लिप्स और ब्रेस्ट की सर्जरी करवाकर ये क्यूट बबली गर्ल अब दिखने लगीं ऐसी, पहचानना भी मुश्किल!
Ayesha Takia Look Changed: लिप्स और ब्रेस्ट की सर्जरी करवाकर ये क्यूट बबली गर्ल अब दिखने लगीं ऐसी, पहचानना भी मुश्किल!

Taarzan: The Wonder Car एक्ट्रेस आयशा टाकिया का लुक 19 साल में काफी ज्यादा बदल गया है. एक्ट्रेस ना केवल लिप्स की सर्जरी करवाई बल्कि ब्रेस्ट की भी सर्जरी करवाई. कई बार तो लोग उन्हें देखकर पहचान भी नहीं पाते हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Ayesha Takia Look Changed: लिप्स और ब्रेस्ट की सर्जरी करवाकर ये क्यूट बबली गर्ल अब दिखने लगीं ऐसी, पहचानना भी मुश्किल!

Ayesha Takia Look Changed: 'टार्जन द वंडर कार' से बॉलीवुड में धांसू एंट्री करने वाली एक्ट्रेस आयशा टाकिया (Ayesha Takia) तो आपको याद होगी. 19 साल पहले इस फिल्म में आयशा ने अपने मासूम चेहरे और क्यूट सी स्माइल से लाखों फैंस के दिलों पर कब्जा जमा लिया था. लेकिन सर्जरी करवाकर एक्ट्रेस ने अपने चेहरे में ऐसा बदलाव करवा लिया कि उन्हें अब एक झलक में पहचानना भी मुश्किल हो जाएगा. 

