शिल्पा शेट्टी के बेटे का यह VIDEO हुआ वायरल, लोगों ने कहा- 'यह कमाल का है'

Little Gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of #guru and the Student of the Year! @tigerjackieshroff thankyou for being his inspiration.. Viaan did his “FIRST” back flip today .. to impress you ! #gymnastic #studentoftheyear #soty2 #gratitude #gymmotivation #proudmom #discipline #flip #flexible #practice #motivation #swasthrahomastraho

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 4, 2019 at 6:24am PDT