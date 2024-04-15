3 करोड़ की गाड़ी के मालिक बने एल्विश यादव, नई मर्सिडीज के साथ VIDEO वायरल
Advertisement
Hindi Newsटीवी

3 करोड़ की गाड़ी के मालिक बने एल्विश यादव, नई मर्सिडीज के साथ VIDEO वायरल

Elvish Yadav Buys Mercedes G Wagon: यूट्यूबर एल्विश यादव ने 3.07 करोड़ रुपये की शानदार मर्सिडीज जी वैगन कार खरीदी है. उन्होंने इस कार के बारे में बताने के लिए यूट्यूब पर अपना नया व्लॉग भी शेयर किया है.

 

Written By  Mridula Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
WhatsApp चैनल से जुड़ें

Trending Photos

एल्विश यादव की नई कार...
  1. Elvish Yadav Buys Mercedes G Wagon: 'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2' विनर और यूट्यूबर एल्विश यादव ने खुलासा किया कि उन्होंने हाल ही में एक नई लग्जरी कार खरीदी है. अपने नए व्लॉग में एल्विश यादव ने खुलासा किया कि उन्होंने 3.07 करोड़ रुपये की नई मर्सिडीज जी वैगन खरीदी है. एल्विश ने अपने यूट्यूब अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी नई कार को दिखाया है. यूट्यूबर अपनी इस नई कार में बैठकर दोस्तों के साथ ड्राइव पर निकले. एल्विश ने इस वीडियो में बताया कि वह कुछ समय से कार खरीदना चाह रहे थे, लेकिन वह उपलब्ध नहीं थी.
  2. एल्विश यादव (Elvish Yadav) ने इस कार के फीचर्स और खासियत के बारे में वीडियो में खुलकर बताया है. ड्राइव के दौरान एल्विश ने खुलासा किया कि वह इस नई कार से अपनी मां को सरप्राइज देंगे. बता दें कि सांप के जहर वाले मामले में जमानत पर रिहा होने के कुछ हफ्ते बाद एल्विश यादव ने यह नई गाड़ी खरीदी है.
  3. जान्हवी कपूर ने शेयर की राधिका मर्चेंट के ब्राइडल शावर की PHOTOS, गर्ल गैंग के साथ आईं नजर
  4. मां को दिया नई कार के साथ सरप्राइज
    'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 विजेता अपने दोस्तों को साथ लेकर कार घर ले गए और अपनी मां को सरप्राइज दिया. उनकी मां ने कार देखी और तुरंत कहा कि यह मर्सिडीज है. हालाँकि, एल्विश ने अपनी मां के साथ ट्रिक करने की कोशिश की और कहा कि यह बोलेरो है. जैसे ही उन्होंने अपनी मां से पूछा कि क्या उन्हें कार पसंद है? एल्विश की मां ने जवाब दिया, 'टीन का डब्बा हैं.' मां ने एल्विश से यह भी पूछा कि वह इस कार के साथ क्या करने जा रहे हैं. बाद में एल्विश ने अपने पिता को कार में बिठाया और घुमाने ले गए. 
  6. 'स्टंट दिखाने के लिए पुरानी कारों को किराए पर लेता था एल्विश'
    बता दें कि जब एल्विश यादव जेल में थे, तब उनके माता-पिता से मीडिया ने बात की थी, जिसमें कई कुछ चौंकाने वाले खुलासे सामने आए थे. एल्विश के व्लॉग्स में मर्सिडीज, पोर्श और लेम्बोर्गिनी जैसी शानदार कारें आम थीं, जिन्हें वह अपना बताता थे. हालांकि, उनके पिता ने दावा किया कि उन्होंने व्लॉग्स के लिए कारें किराए पर लीं. एल्विश यादव के पिता ने साझा किया, "वह (एल्विश) अपने यूट्यूब वीडियो में अपने स्टंट दिखाने के लिए पुरानी कारों को किराए पर लेता था और उन्हें अपनी नई कारों के रूप में बताता था.'' 
  7. ट्रोलर्स पर क्यों भड़कीं भूमि पेडनेकर की बहन समीक्षा? जमकर लगाई क्लास
  8. पिछले कुछ महीनों से विवादों में एल्विश यादव
    एल्विश हाल के महीनों में अपने विवादों को लेकर चर्चा में रहे हैं. इस साल की शुरुआत में उन्हें नोएडा पुलिस ने सांप के जहर के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था. पुलिस ने बताया था कि मामला वन्यजीव संरक्षण अधिनियम, 1972 के प्रावधानों और भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 120बी के तहत आपराधिक साजिश के तहत दर्ज किया गया था.

Trending news

केजरीवाल की याचिका पर SC ने ED को जारी किया नोटिस, 24 अप्रैल तक देना होगा जवाब
Arvind Kejriwal
केजरीवाल की याचिका पर SC ने ED को जारी किया नोटिस, 24 अप्रैल तक देना होगा जवाब
Breaking News LIVE: 'केजरीवाल के साथ हो रहा आतंकवादी जैसा बर्ताव' तिहाड़ जेल में मुलाकात के बाद बोले भगवंत मान
LIve updates
Breaking News LIVE: 'केजरीवाल के साथ हो रहा आतंकवादी जैसा बर्ताव' तिहाड़ जेल में मुलाकात के बाद बोले भगवंत मान
बारिश के बाद 8 डिग्री कम हो गया तापमान, आज भी होगी बूंदाबांदी; जानें IMD का अपडेट
weather update
बारिश के बाद 8 डिग्री कम हो गया तापमान, आज भी होगी बूंदाबांदी; जानें IMD का अपडेट
34 साल पहले गलती से सीमा पार कर गए थे सरबजीत, जानें कैसे जेल में हुआ था दर्दनाक अंत
Sarabjit singh
34 साल पहले गलती से सीमा पार कर गए थे सरबजीत, जानें कैसे जेल में हुआ था दर्दनाक अंत
कहीं बारिश का अलर्ट.. कहीं गर्मी का सितम, उत्तर भारत में मौसम की आंख मिचौली जारी
weather update
कहीं बारिश का अलर्ट.. कहीं गर्मी का सितम, उत्तर भारत में मौसम की आंख मिचौली जारी
'आने वाला वक्त दुनिया के लिए और मुश्किल होगा', इजरायल-ईरान जंग के बीच बोले जयशंकर
S Jaishankar
'आने वाला वक्त दुनिया के लिए और मुश्किल होगा', इजरायल-ईरान जंग के बीच बोले जयशंकर
पाकिस्तान और चीन के लिए बुरी खबर, DRDO के इस ब्रहास्त्र से बचना लगभग नामुमकिन
Anti Tank Guided Missile System
पाकिस्तान और चीन के लिए बुरी खबर, DRDO के इस ब्रहास्त्र से बचना लगभग नामुमकिन
Live:काशी विश्वनाथ पहुंचे रणवीर सिंह और कृति सेनन, PM मोदी की जमकर हुई तारीफ, लगाए हर हर महादेव के जयकारे
breaking news
Live:काशी विश्वनाथ पहुंचे रणवीर सिंह और कृति सेनन, PM मोदी की जमकर हुई तारीफ, लगाए हर हर महादेव के जयकारे
दिल्ली-NCR में बदला मौसम, आज भिगोएगी बारिश? कहीं गिरेंगे ओले; IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
दिल्ली-NCR में बदला मौसम, आज भिगोएगी बारिश? कहीं गिरेंगे ओले; IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट
DNA: 'भारत माता की जय' का नारा लगाने के लिए परमिशन की जरूरत?
Bharat Mata ki Jai
DNA: 'भारत माता की जय' का नारा लगाने के लिए परमिशन की जरूरत?