Cycling Benefits: दिल की बीमारी और हार्ट अटैक से रहना है दूर तो रोजाना इतनी देर चलाएं साइकिल
topStories1hindi1726267
Hindi NewsHealth

Cycling Benefits: दिल की बीमारी और हार्ट अटैक से रहना है दूर तो रोजाना इतनी देर चलाएं साइकिल

Benefits of cycling everyday: साइकिल शारीरिक व्यायाम का एक अग्रणी, सस्ता और सरल तरीका है जो कई शारीरिक और मानसिक स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करता है. वैसे तो किसी भी प्रकार के गतिशील व्यायाम के साथ स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त करना अच्छी तरह से जाना-माना है. 

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

Cycling Benefits: दिल की बीमारी और हार्ट अटैक से रहना है दूर तो रोजाना इतनी देर चलाएं साइकिल

Benefits of cycling everyday: हाल ही में 3 जून को दुनिया भर में विश्व साइकिल दिवस मनाया मनाया गया. यह दिन पर्यावरण और हमारे सम्पूर्ण कल्याण के लिए साइकिलिंग के महत्व को हाइलाइट करने का प्रयास करता है. यह शारीरिक व्यायाम का एक अग्रणी, सस्ता और सरल तरीका है जो कई शारीरिक और मानसिक स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करता है. वैसे तो किसी भी प्रकार के गतिशील व्यायाम के साथ स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त करना अच्छी तरह से जाना-माना है. हालांकि, साइकिल दिल और फेफड़ों के लिए विशेष रूप से फायदेमंद होते हैं. आज हम साइकिल चलाने के कुछ सामान्य स्वास्थ्य लाभों पर नजर डालते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल