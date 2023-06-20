Heart Failure: डायबिटीज से लेकर हाई ब्लड प्रेशर तक, महिलाओं में हार्ट फेल का कारण बनते हैं ये 5 फैक्टर
Heart Failure: डायबिटीज से लेकर हाई ब्लड प्रेशर तक, महिलाओं में हार्ट फेल का कारण बनते हैं ये 5 फैक्टर

Heart failure in women: हार्ट फेलियर को अक्सर हार्ट अटैक के रूप में गलत समझा जाता है. हार्ट अटैक दिल की मांसपेशियों में खून के फ्लो में अचानक रुकावट आ जाने के कारण होता है, जबकि हार्ट फेल कमजोर पम्पिंग क्षमता की विशेषता है. 

Heart Failure: डायबिटीज से लेकर हाई ब्लड प्रेशर तक, महिलाओं में हार्ट फेल का कारण बनते हैं ये 5 फैक्टर

Heart failure in women: हार्ट फेलियर एक अंग्रेजी मेडिकल शब्द है जिसका हिंदी में अर्थ होता है कि दिल ने अब काम करना बंद कर दिया है. यह एक क्रोनिक और प्रोग्रेसिव मेडिकल स्थिति है, जिसमें हृदय की क्षमता नियंत्रित रूप से खत्म खो जाती है. यह स्थिति तब होती है जब दिल की मांसपेशियां कमजोर या कठोर हो जाती हैं, जिससे दिल को ऑक्सीजन और पोषक तत्वों को शरीर के अंगों और टिशू में पर्याप्त रूप से सर्कुलेट कराने में असमर्थता होती है. भारत में हार्ट फेलियर  1 प्रतिशत से अधिक वयस्क जनसंख्या को प्रभावित करता है, लेकिन इसका डायग्नोस अक्सर नहीं हो पाता है.

