आंखों की रोशनी हो गई है कमजोर? आज ही खाना शुरू करें ये चीजें, Eyesight होगी तेज
topStories1hindi1724273
Hindi NewsHealth

आंखों की रोशनी हो गई है कमजोर? आज ही खाना शुरू करें ये चीजें, Eyesight होगी तेज

Eye Care Tips: आंखों की रोशनी को बढ़ाने के लिए हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट हेल्दी खानपान की सलाह देते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे फूड्स बताने जा रहे हैं जिनके सेवन से आंखों की रोशनी को बढ़ाने में मदद मिलती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं आंखों की रोशनी बढ़ाने वाले फूड्स.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Trending Photos

आंखों की रोशनी हो गई है कमजोर? आज ही खाना शुरू करें ये चीजें, Eyesight होगी तेज

Foods That Can Help Improve Your Vision: आज के समय में अधिक स्क्रीन टाइम के चलते आंखों में थकान, सूखापन और खिंचाव जैसी समस्याएं होने लगती हैं जिससे आपकी आंखों की रोशनी पर भी बुरा प्रभाव पड़ने लगता है. आंखों की कम रोशनी की एक वजह पोषक तत्वों की कमी भी होती है जिसके कारण आपको साफ देखने के लिए चश्मे का उपयोग करना पड़ता है. चश्मा आपको साफ देखने में तो मदद करता है लेकिन इससे आंखों का स्थाई समाधान नहीं हो पाता है जिसके कारण साल दर साल बाद चश्मे के नंबर में बदलाव होता रहता है. ऐसे में आंखों की रोशनी को बढ़ाने के लिए हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट हेल्दी खानपान की सलाह देते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे फूड्स बताने जा रहे हैं जिनके सेवन से आंखों की रोशनी को बढ़ाने में मदद मिलती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Foods That Can Help Improve Your Vision) आंखों की रोशनी बढ़ाने वाले फूड्स.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
aaj ka rashifal
नौकरी कर रहे लोगों को आज हो सकता है तनाव, कारोबारी निवेश करने में रहें सतर्क
Exhaust Fan
Exhaust fan खराब हो जाता है तो ये टिप्स जान लें, बहुत पैसे बच जाएंगे आपके