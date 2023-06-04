झुलसती गर्मी में तुरंत ठंडक पहुंचाती है एवोकाडो लस्सी, वेट को भी रखती है मेंटेन
Health Tips: आज हम आपके लिए एवोकाडो लस्सी बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. एवोकाडो के सेवन से आपका पाचन बेहतर बना रहता है जिससे आपको वजन घटाने में भी मदद मिलती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं एवोकाडो लस्सी कैसे बनाएं.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

How To Make Avocado Lassi: गर्मियों में टेंपरेचर बढ़ने से आपका शरीर डिहाइड्रेट होने लगता है इसलिए इस मौसम में शरीर को हाइड्रेटेड रखने के लिए लोग दही, छाछ, जूस, शेक या फलों का सेवन लाभकारी होता है. लेकिन ऐसी भीषण गर्मी में अगर आपको टेस्टी और चिल्ड लस्सी मिल जाए तो मजा ही आ जाता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए एवोकाडो लस्सी बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. एवोकाडो विटामिन सी, ई, के, बी6, फोलेट, मैग्नीशियम, पोटेशियम, ओमेगा-3 फैटी एसिड और बीटा-केरोटीन जैसे गुणों का भंडार होता है जो आपको सेहतमंद बनाए रखते हैं. इसके सेवन से आपका पाचन बेहतर बना रहता है जिससे आपको वजन घटाने में भी मदद मिलती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Avocado Lassi) एवोकाडो लस्सी कैसे बनाएं......

