Camphor Benefits: सिर्फ पूजा के लिए ही नहीं, शरीर की इन परेशानियों को भी दूर करता है 'कपूर'
Camphor Benefits: सिर्फ पूजा के लिए ही नहीं, शरीर की इन परेशानियों को भी दूर करता है 'कपूर'

Camphor Health Benefits: पूजा में हर तरीके से इस्तेमाल किया जाने वाला कपूर आपके स्वास्थ्य के लिए भी काफी फायदेमंद होता है. आज हम इस आर्टिकल में जानेंगे कपूर को किस तरीके से शरीर से विभिन्न बीमारियों को दूर भगाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है...

 

Camphor Benefits: सिर्फ पूजा के लिए ही नहीं, शरीर की इन परेशानियों को भी दूर करता है 'कपूर'

Camphor Health Benefits: सनातन धर्म में आरती, हवन आदि में धूप और कपूर जलाने का खास महत्व है. किसी भी पूजन में कपूर की कमी अनुष्ठान को अधूरा बना देता है. माना जाता है कि कपूर जलाने से घर में पॉजिटिव वाइब्स आती हैं. घर का वातावरण भी शुद्ध रहता है. धार्मिक लिहाज से हटकर देखें तो कपूर की सुगंध से कीट पतंगें भी दूर भगाते हैं. पूजा में इस्तेमाल किया जाने वाला कपूर आपके स्वास्थ्य के लिए कितना फायदेमंद होता है, ये हम आज इल लेख में जानेंगे. इसके उपयोग से शरीर की कई सारी परेशानियां दूर हो सकती हैं.  

