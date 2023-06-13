Kidney Disease Symptoms: किडनी की सेहत बिगड़ने पर शरीर में मिलते हैं ये 5 संकेत, इग्नोर करने की न करें गलती
Kidney Disease Symptoms: किडनी की सेहत बिगड़ने पर शरीर में मिलते हैं ये 5 संकेत, इग्नोर करने की न करें गलती

Symptoms of kidney disease: यदि आपको डायबिटीज, हाई ब्लड प्रेशर, 60 साल के अधिक उम्र और परिवार में किसी को किडनी का घातक रोग था तो हर साल किडनी की बीमारी का टेस्ट कराना बेहद जरूरी है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

Kidney Disease Symptoms: किडनी की सेहत बिगड़ने पर शरीर में मिलते हैं ये 5 संकेत, इग्नोर करने की न करें गलती

Symptoms of kidney disease: किडनी हमारे शरीर का महत्वपूर्ण अंग है, जो शरीर से गंदगी को फिल्टर करके बाहर निकाल देता है. यदि आपको डायबिटीज, हाई ब्लड प्रेशर, 60 साल के अधिक उम्र और परिवार में किसी को किडनी का घातक रोग था तो हर साल किडनी की बीमारी का टेस्ट कराना बेहद जरूरी होता है. आज हम आपको कुछ संभावित संकेत के बारे में जानकारी देंगे, जिनसे किडनी रोग का पता चलता है.

