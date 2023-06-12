Hypertension: हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करती हैं ये 4 हर्बल चीजें, दिल भी बना रहता है दुरुस्त
Hypertension: हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करती हैं ये 4 हर्बल चीजें, दिल भी बना रहता है दुरुस्त

Health Tips: आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे हर्बल उपचार लेकर आए हैं जिनको सदियों से दिल की सेहत को बनाए रखने के लिए उपयोग किया जाता रहा है. ये हर्बल उपचार हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करने के साथ-साथ खून की सफाई और ब्लड सर्कुलेशन को बेहतर बनाने में भी मददगार साबित होती हैं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Hypertension: हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करती हैं ये 4 हर्बल चीजें, दिल भी बना रहता है दुरुस्त

Herbs for High Blood Pressure: उच्च रक्तचाप, एक सामान्य हेल्थ स्थिति है जो दुनिया भर में लाखों लोगों को प्रभावित कर रही है. अगर हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को समय रहते कंट्रोल न किया जाए तो ये हृदय रोग, स्ट्रोक और गुर्दे की समस्याएं पैदा कर सकता है. आमतौर पर हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल में बनाए रखने के लिए जीवनशैली में बदलाव और पारंपरिक चिकित्सा उपचार को आजमाया जाता है. लेकिन अगर आप हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करने के लिए किसी वैकल्पिक उपचार की तलाश कर रहे हैं तो आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे हर्बल उपचार लेकर आए हैं जिनको सदियों से दिल की सेहत को बनाए रखने के लिए उपयोग किया जाता रहा है. ये हर्बल उपचार हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करने के साथ-साथ खून की सफाई और ब्लड सर्कुलेशन को बेहतर बनाने में भी मददगार साबित होती हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Herbs for High Blood Pressure) हाई ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करने के लिए हर्बल उपचार.....

