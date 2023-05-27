Vitamin B12: जानिए किस फूड में होता है सबसे ज्यादा विटामिन बी12, कमी होने पर शरीर में दिखते हैं ऐसे लक्षण
Vitamin B12: जानिए किस फूड में होता है सबसे ज्यादा विटामिन बी12, कमी होने पर शरीर में दिखते हैं ऐसे लक्षण

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

B12 deficiency: विटामिन बी12 एक महत्वपूर्ण पोषक तत्व है जो हमारे शरीर के लिए जरूरी होता है. यह विटामिन हमारे शरीर में खून के निर्माण, न्यूरोलॉजिकल फंक्शन और डीएनए संश्लेषण के लिए महत्वपूर्ण होता है. विटामिन बी12 की कमी से अनेमिया, थकान, दिमाग और न्यूरोलॉजिकल समस्याएं हो सकती हैं.

