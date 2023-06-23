NCP: अजित पवार के बाद अब छगन भुजबल ने की दावेदारी, कहा- 'OBC नेता के हाथ में हो महाराष्ट्र एनसीपी की कमान'
Maharashtra NCP Unit: एनसीपी के वरिष्ठ नेता अजित पवार ने एक दिन पहले यह कहा था कि वह महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता का पद छोड़ना चाहते हैं और वह पार्टी संगठन में काम करने के इच्छुक हैं.

Maharashtra Politics: राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के वरिष्ठ नेता छगन भुजबल ने गुरुवार को कहा कि पार्टी की महाराष्ट्र इकाई का अध्यक्ष अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग(ओबीसी) समुदाय से होना चाहिए और साथ ही इस पद के लिए उन्होंने अपनी दावेदारी भी पेश की. दरअसल, एनसीपी के वरिष्ठ नेता अजित पवार ने एक दिन पहले यह कहा था कि वह महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता का पद छोड़ना चाहते हैं और वह पार्टी संगठन में काम करने के इच्छुक हैं.

