Akhilesh Yadav: इस समुदाय के लोगों का वोट पाना चाहते हैं अखिलेश, एक तीर से दो निशाना लगाने में जुटे

Lok Sabha Election 2024 को लेकर सभी दलों ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं. सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी-अपनी बिसात बिछाना शुरू कर दिया है. जहां भाजपा ने 80 सीटें जीतने का लक्ष्य रखा है. वहीं समाजवादी पार्टी भी पूरी ताकत के साथ सत्ताधारी दल को टक्कर देने की तैयारी कर रही है.

Jun 15, 2023

Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav: लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 को लेकर सभी दलों ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं. सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी-अपनी बिसात बिछाना शुरू कर दिया है. जहां भाजपा ने 80 सीटें जीतने का लक्ष्य रखा है. वहीं समाजवादी पार्टी भी पूरी ताकत के साथ सत्ताधारी दल को टक्कर देने की तैयारी कर रही है. अब उसका फोकस आदिवासी वोट बैंक पर है.

