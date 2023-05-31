धर्म परिवर्तन का आरोप! पिता का दावा- बेटा रोज दिन में 5 बार घर से निकलता था, पीछा किया तो सच जानकर रह गया दंग!
धर्म परिवर्तन का आरोप! पिता का दावा- बेटा रोज दिन में 5 बार घर से निकलता था, पीछा किया तो सच जानकर रह गया दंग!

UP News:  पीड़ित पिता का कहना है कि उनके बेटे की जान पहचान ऑनलाइन गेमिंग के जरिए मुंबई के शख्स के साथ हुई थी. दोनों करीब दो साल से संपर्क में थे और घंटों बातें किया करते थे. इसके बाद बेटे का व्यवहार बदलने लगा.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

धर्म परिवर्तन का आरोप! पिता का दावा- बेटा रोज दिन में 5 बार घर से निकलता था, पीछा किया तो सच जानकर रह गया दंग!

गाजियाबाद में धर्मांतरण का एक मामला सामने आया है. यहां के कविनगर में रहने वाले एक शख्स ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसका बेटा पिछले कुछ समय से दूसरे धर्म के संस्कारों का पालन कर रहा है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक आरोप लगाने वाले शख्स का कहन है कि उसका बेटा पिछले कुछ समय से मुंबई के किसी युवक के संपर्क में था जिसके बाद उसकी धार्मिक आस्था बदलने लगी.

