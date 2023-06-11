Biparjoy अगले 6 घंटे में बन जाएगा 'अति गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान'! IMD का अलर्ट जारी
topStories1hindi1732949
Hindi Newsदेश

Biparjoy अगले 6 घंटे में बन जाएगा 'अति गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान'! IMD का अलर्ट जारी

Biporjoy Latest News: बिपरजॉय (Biparjoy) जल्द अति गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) में बदलने वाला है. मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने इन राज्यों में रहने वालों के लिए चेतावनी जारी की है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Biparjoy अगले 6 घंटे में बन जाएगा 'अति गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान'! IMD का अलर्ट जारी

Biporjoy Cyclone Location: मौसम विभाग (IMD) के मुताबिक, अगले 6 घंटे में बहुत गंभीर चक्रवात बिपरजॉय (Very Severe Cyclonic Biparjoy) के अति गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) में बदलने की आशंका है. हालांकि, राहत की बात है कि इसके गुजरात के तट से टकराने का अनुमान नहीं है. चक्रवात बिपरजॉय के पोरबंदर कोस्ट से 200-300 किलोमीटर की दूरी से गुजरने का पूर्वानुमान जताया गया है, पर 15 जून तक गुजरात में आंधी और तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना है. आईएमडी के लेटेस्ट पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक, बहुत गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान 'बिपरजॉय' अगले 12 घंटे में अत्यंत गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान बन सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय