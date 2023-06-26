यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप में घिरे बृजभूषण सिंह की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, पहलवानों ने अब उठाया ये कदम
यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप में घिरे बृजभूषण सिंह की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, पहलवानों ने अब उठाया ये कदम

Brijbhushan Singh: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के निवर्तमान प्रमुख बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाने वाली महिला पहलवानों ने उनके खिलाफ दायर आरोपपत्र की प्रति मांगने के लिए सोमवार को दिल्ली की एक अदालत का रुख किया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप में घिरे बृजभूषण सिंह की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, पहलवानों ने अब उठाया ये कदम

Brijbhushan Singh: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के निवर्तमान प्रमुख बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाने वाली महिला पहलवानों ने उनके खिलाफ दायर आरोपपत्र की प्रति मांगने के लिए सोमवार को दिल्ली की एक अदालत का रुख किया. शहर पुलिस ने भाजपा सांसद सिंह के खिलाफ 15 जून को भादंवि की धारा 354 (महिला की गरिमा को ठेस पहुंचाने के इरादे से हमला या आपराधिक बल का इस्तेमाल), 354 ए (यौन उत्पीड़न), 354-डी (पीछा करना) और 506 (आपराधिक धमकी) के तहत आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया था.

