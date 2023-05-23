Nitish Kumar की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, अदालत में 3 मामलों के फैसलों को लेकर उलझी बिहार सरकार
Nitish Kumar की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, अदालत में 3 मामलों के फैसलों को लेकर उलझी बिहार सरकार

बिहार में जातीय गणना, बाहुबली नेता आनंद मोहन (Anand Mohan) की रिहाई और तेजस्वी यादव (Tejashwi Yadav) के गुजरात से जुड़े एक मामले में बयान दिए जाने से जुड़े मामले की देश के विभिन्न अदालतों में सुनवाई हो रही है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

Nitish Kumar की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, अदालत में 3 मामलों के फैसलों को लेकर उलझी बिहार सरकार

Court Cases impact on Bihar Govt: बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (Nitish Kumar) विपक्ष को एकजुट करने को लेकर अन्य नेताओं से लगातार मिल रहे हैं. इस बीच, उनकी सरकार (Bihar Govt) अदालत में चल रहे तीन मामलों को लेकर उलझ गई है. बिहार में जातीय गणना, बाहुबली नेता आनंद मोहन (Anand Mohan) की रिहाई और तेजस्वी यादव (Tejashwi Yadav) के गुजरात से जुड़े एक मामले में बयान दिए जाने से जुड़े मामले की देश के विभिन्न अदालतों में सुनवाई हो रही है. इन मामलों के फैसले का सरकार पर सीधा प्रभाव डाल सकते हैं.

