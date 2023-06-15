दारुल उलूम ने छात्रों के बाहर जाकर पढ़ने पर लगाई पाबंदी, कहा- इससे खराब होती है व्यवस्था
दारुल उलूम ने छात्रों के बाहर जाकर पढ़ने पर लगाई पाबंदी, कहा- इससे खराब होती है व्यवस्था

यह पाबंदी सिर्फ उन छात्रों के लिए है जो दारुल उलूम देवबंद में दाखिला तो आलिम और फाजिल के कोर्स के लिए लेते हैं लेकिन यहां न पढ़कर वे अंग्रेजी या दूसरी पढ़ाई पढ़ने के लिए शहर के किसी कोचिंग सेंटर में जाते हैं. अंग्रेजी पढ़ने से किसी को मना नहीं किया जा रहा है. 

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

दारुल उलूम ने छात्रों के बाहर जाकर पढ़ने पर लगाई पाबंदी, कहा- इससे खराब होती है व्यवस्था

देश में इस्लामी तालीम देने वाली 'दारुल उलूम देवबंद' संस्था के नए फैसले की वजह से विवाद शुरू हो गया है. देवबंद ने अपने फैसले में अपने यहां पढ़ रहे छात्रों के बाहर जाकर किसी अन्य सिलेबस को पढ़ने पर पाबंदी लगा दी है. संस्था का कहना है कि बाहर जाने से संस्थान की अपनी तालीमी व्यवस्था खराब होती है. संस्थान ने यह पाबंदी इसलिए लगाई है क्योंकि छात्रों द्वारा दूसरे कोर्स को पढ़ने के लिए बाहर जाने से संस्थान की तालीमी व्यवस्था प्रभावित होती है.

