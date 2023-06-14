Kolkata Fire: कोलकाता के नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट में लगी आग, सुरक्षित बाहर निकाले गए लोग
topStories1hindi1738088
Hindi Newsदेश

Kolkata Fire: कोलकाता के नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट में लगी आग, सुरक्षित बाहर निकाले गए लोग

कोलकाता के नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के एक हिस्से में भीषण आग लग गई है. फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में लगी हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि यह आग एयरपोर्ट के डिपार्चर सेक्शन में लगी है.

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kolkata Fire: कोलकाता के नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट में लगी आग, सुरक्षित बाहर निकाले गए लोग

Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport: कोलकाता के नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के एक हिस्से में भीषण आग लग गई है. फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में लगी हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि यह आग एयरपोर्ट के डिपार्चर सेक्शन में लगी है. घटनास्थल पर आग की ऊंची लपटें उठती दिख रही हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री