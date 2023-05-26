China Border Dispute: LAC पर चीन रच रहा 'गांव' वाली साजिश, भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसियों ने पूरा प्लान किया डिकोड
India China border tension: भारत-चीन युद्ध के बाद इस इलाके में लंबे समय से शांति है. मगर चीन की मौज़ूदा हरकतों से साफ है कि लाल सेना को ये शांति हजम नहीं हो रही है. ड्रैगन के खुराफाती दिमाग में नई साज़िश चल रही है. इसीलिए चीनी सेना (PLA) का फोकस एलएसी (LAC) की इसी जगह पर है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Chinese conspiracy near Uttarakhand border: अपनी विस्तारवादी नीति के लिए बदनाम चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग (XI Jinping) का एक और कारनामा सामने आया है. पूर्वी लद्दाख में भारत के साथ जारी गतिरोध और बार-बार घुसपैठ की कोशिश में नाकाम होने के बाद चीनी सेना यानी पिपुल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी (PLA) अब इंडियन बॉर्डर के पास अपने पैर पसारने की कोशिश कर रहा है. उत्तराखंड से सटी भारत-चीन सीमा के पास लाल सेना की नई साज़िश का खुलासा हुआ है.

