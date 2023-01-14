Live Breaking News: हिमाचल में सुबह-सुबह आया भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.2 मापी गई तीव्रता
Live Breaking News: हिमाचल में सुबह-सुबह आया भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.2 मापी गई तीव्रता

Breaking News Latest Update of 14 January 2023: देश-दुनिया की हर छोटी-बड़ी खबर का ताजा अपडेट जानने के लिए हमारे इस लाइव ब्लॉग से जुड़े रहिए.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Live Breaking News: हिमाचल में सुबह-सुबह आया भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.2 मापी गई तीव्रता
14 January 2023
हिमाचल में आया भूकंप

हिमाचल प्रदेश के धर्मशाला में आज सुबह 5 बजकर 17 मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.2 मापी गई.

