Live Breaking News: हिमाचल में सुबह-सुबह आया भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.2 मापी गई तीव्रता
Breaking News Latest Update of 14 January 2023: देश-दुनिया की हर छोटी-बड़ी खबर का ताजा अपडेट जानने के लिए हमारे इस लाइव ब्लॉग से जुड़े रहिए.
14 January 2023
06:01 AM
हिमाचल में आया भूकंप
हिमाचल प्रदेश के धर्मशाला में आज सुबह 5 बजकर 17 मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.2 मापी गई.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit 22km East of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at 5:17 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/WPj0JWi47y
— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023
