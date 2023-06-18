MP Election: मध्य प्रदेश चुनावों में खेल बिगाड़ सकती है 'AAP', BSP-SP के लिए लगा ये अनुमान
MP Election: मध्य प्रदेश चुनावों में खेल बिगाड़ सकती है 'AAP', BSP-SP के लिए लगा ये अनुमान

देश की राजनीति में इस साल के अंत में होने वाला मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव भूचाल लाने वाला है. हमेशा की तरह इस बार भी बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

MP Election: मध्य प्रदेश चुनावों में खेल बिगाड़ सकती है 'AAP', BSP-SP के लिए लगा ये अनुमान

MP Election 2023 latest news: देश की राजनीति में इस साल के अंत में होने वाला मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव भूचाल लाने वाला है. हमेशा की तरह इस बार भी बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा. लेकिन एक मजबूत क्षेत्रीय राजनीतिक संगठन के अभाव में कुछ अन्य दल अपने क्षेत्रों का विस्तार करने का प्रयास करेंगे. पिछले साल 'कोयला नगरी' सिंगरौली में मेयर पद जीतकर शानदार एंट्री करने वाली दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) इस साल पहली बार मध्य प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी.

