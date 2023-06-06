चोट का नामोनिशान नहीं... आखिर कैसे मर गए 40 लोग? Odisha Train Accident का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा!
चोट का नामोनिशान नहीं... आखिर कैसे मर गए 40 लोग? Odisha Train Accident का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा!

Odisha Train Accident: उड़ीसा के बालासोर में हुए भयानक ट्रेन हादसे में लगभग 278 लोगों ने अपनी जान गवां दी. वहीं 1200 से अधिक लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए लेकिन इस हादसे के बाद 40 ऐसे शव भी बरामद किए गए हैं जिनके शरीर पर चोट का एक निशान भी नहीं है.

Jun 06, 2023

Train crash in balasore: उड़ीसा के बालासोर में हुए ट्रेन हादसे को अब तक के सबसे बड़े रेल एक्सीडेंट की लिस्ट में शामिल किया जा रहा है. इस हादसे में करीब 278 लोगों की मौत हो गई वहीं 1200 से अधिक लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए. आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि मौके पर पहुंची राहत बचाव टीम को 40 ऐसे शव बरामद हुए जिनके ऊपर चोट का एक भी निशान नहीं हैं. जांच एजेंसियां इस बात को लेकर हैरान हैं कि आखिर इनकी मौत कैसे हुई? पुलिस द्वारा दर्ज FIR में इसका जवाब मिलता है.

