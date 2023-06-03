इस पीड़ा में भारतीय लोगों के साथ हूं, नेपाल..कनाडा..समेत इन राष्ट्र प्रमुखों ने रेल हादसे पर जताया दुख!
Train Accident: कई विदेशी राष्ट्र प्रमुखों ने भी इस दर्दनाक रेल हादसे पर दुख जताते हुए अपनी संवदेनाएं व्यक्त की हैं. नेपाल और कनाडा समेत कई देशों के प्रमुखों ने ट्वीट किया है. उन्होंने हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के साथ अपने दुख को साझा किया है. उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. इसी बीच राहव और बचाव कार्य और तेज कर दिया गया है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Foreign Leaders Reations: ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए दर्दनाक रेल हादसे के बाद मौतों का मंजर देखकर हर कोई दुखी है. इस हादसे पर प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर जारी है. इसी बीच कई विदेशी राष्ट्र प्रमुखों ने भी इस दर्दनाक रेल हादसे पर दुख जताते हुए अपनी संवदेनाएं व्यक्त की हैं. नेपाल और कनाडा समेत कई देशों के प्रमुखों ने ट्वीट किया है. उन्होंने हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के साथ अपने दुख को साझा किया है. 

