पीएम पद का उम्मीदवार, सीटों का बंटवारा...बैठकें तो ठीक, लेकिन क्या इन मुद्दों पर दिख पाएगी विपक्ष की एकता?
Meeting में 18 पार्टियों के नेता शामिल होंगे.  इन पार्टियों का एकसाथ चुनाव लड़ना आसान नहीं होगा, इस दौरान बहुत सारी अड़चनें भी आ सकती हैं. हर पार्टी की अपनी महत्वकांक्षा होगी, ऐसे में इसके आगे बढ़ने पर अभी से सवाल उठने लगे हैं.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Opposition Party Meeting: विपक्ष के कई प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों के नेता 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) को कड़ी चुनौती देने के मकसद से एक मजबूत मोर्चा बनाने की रणनीति पर शुक्रवार को पटना में मंथन करेंगे. विपक्ष के सूत्रों का कहना है कि विपक्षी नेताओं की मंत्रणा के दौरान नेतृत्व संबंधी सवालों को दरकिनार कर मिलकर मुकाबला करने की रणनीति पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया जाएगा. इस बैठक की मेजबानी बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव कर रहे हैं. बैठक मुख्यमंत्री आवास ‘1 अणे मार्ग’ पर होगी.

