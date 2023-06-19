PM Modi: इस बार एकदम अलग होने वाला है पीएम मोदी का अमेरिका दौरा, जानें क्यों है इतना अहम
PM Modi: इस बार एकदम अलग होने वाला है पीएम मोदी का अमेरिका दौरा, जानें क्यों है इतना अहम

PM Modi 20 से 25 जून तक अमेरिका और मिस्र की यात्रा पर जाएंगे. पीएम मोदी के दौरे के लिए अमेरिका में जोरदार तैयारियां चल रही हैं. भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों में पीएम मोदी की यात्रा को लेकर खासा जोश है. 

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

PM Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 20 से 25 जून तक अमेरिका और मिस्र की यात्रा पर जाएंगे. पीएम मोदी के दौरे के लिए अमेरिका में जोरदार तैयारियां चल रही हैं. भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों में पीएम मोदी की यात्रा को लेकर खासा जोश है.  अपने दौरे के दौरान पीएम मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन से 22 जून को वाशिंगटन में  मुलाकात करेंगे. इस यात्रा के दौरान बाइडेन और प्रथम महिला जिल बाइडेन 22 जून की शाम को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के सम्मान में राजकीय रात्रिभोज की मेजबानी करेंगे. 

