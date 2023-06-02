Rahul Gandhi को नहीं है सांसदी जाने का दुख, अमेरिका में बोले- BJP ने मुझे गिफ्ट दिया
topStories1hindi1721545
Hindi Newsदेश

Rahul Gandhi को नहीं है सांसदी जाने का दुख, अमेरिका में बोले- BJP ने मुझे गिफ्ट दिया

Rahul Gandhi ने कहा कि लोकसभा सांसद के रूप में उनकी अयोग्यता का वास्तव में फायदा हुआ क्योंकि इससे उन्हें खुद को परिभाषित करने का मौका मिला जबकि भाजपा को इसका एहसास भी नहीं हुआ. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi को नहीं है सांसदी जाने का दुख, अमेरिका में बोले- BJP ने मुझे गिफ्ट दिया

Rahul Gandhi Statement: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि लोकसभा सांसद के रूप में उनकी अयोग्यता का वास्तव में फायदा हुआ क्योंकि इससे उन्हें खुद को परिभाषित करने का मौका मिला जबकि भाजपा को इसका एहसास भी नहीं हुआ. उन्होंने वाशिंगटन डीसी में गुरुवार को नेशनल प्रेस क्लब में कहा, मेरी अयोग्यता का कई मायनों में फायदा हुआ है. इसने मेरे लिए नया आसमां खोल दिया है, मुझे खुद को पूरी तरह से फिर से परिभाषित करने का मौका मिला है. मुझे लगता है कि भाजपा ने मुझे एक उपहार दिया है, साफ कहूं तो मुझे नहीं लगता कि उन्हें इसका एहसास भी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!