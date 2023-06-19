New RAW Chief: जासूसी-टेक्नोलॉजी में महारत, कश्मीर और पूर्वोत्तर के एक्सपर्ट; कौन हैं RAW के नए 'बॉस' रवि सिन्हा
topStories1hindi1744869
Hindi Newsदेश

New RAW Chief: जासूसी-टेक्नोलॉजी में महारत, कश्मीर और पूर्वोत्तर के एक्सपर्ट; कौन हैं RAW के नए 'बॉस' रवि सिन्हा

Who is IPS Ravi Sinha: पड़ोसी देशों के मामलों के एक्सपर्ट माने जाने वाले सिन्हा की नियुक्ति ऐसे समय में हुई है, जब पाकिस्तान राजनीतिक और आर्थिक रूप से उथल-पुथल के दौर से गुजर रहा है, कुछ देशों से सिख चरमपंथ को हवा देने की कोशिशें की जा रही हैं और पूर्वोत्तर में, खासकर मणिपुर में हिंसा को बढ़ावा दिए जाने के प्रयास हो रहे हैं.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

New RAW Chief: जासूसी-टेक्नोलॉजी में महारत, कश्मीर और पूर्वोत्तर के एक्सपर्ट; कौन हैं RAW के नए 'बॉस' रवि सिन्हा

RAW New Boss: इंडियन पुलिस सर्विस (आईपीएस) के सीनियर अधिकारी रवि सिन्हा को भारत की खुफिया एजेंसी रिसर्च एंड एनालिसिस विंग (रॉ) का नया प्रमुख बनाया गया है. वह सामंत कुमार गोयल की जगह लेंगे, जिनका कार्यकाल 30 जून 2023 को खत्म हो रहा है. रवि सिन्हा पड़ोसी देशों के मामलों के एक्सपर्ट भी हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी